$41,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom Trail Boss
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,287KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYCEK5NZ175852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40122C
- Mileage 148,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, Skid Plates, 4G LTE, LED Lights
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is for sale today.
Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,287 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is for sale today.
Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,287 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Village Auto Sales
2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 117,216 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain SLE 114,531 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 99,616 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Village Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500