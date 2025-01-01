Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, Skid Plates, 4G LTE, LED Lights</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.<br> <br> Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is for sale today. <br> <br>Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,287 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500 LTDs trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolets Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more.<br> <br/><br><h3 style=margin-top: -20px;>More about the Dealership:</h3><br> Looking for a <i>used car dealership in Saskatchewan</i> you can truly count on? With over <b>50 years in the auto industry</b>, weve earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.<br><br> Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to <b>flexible financing</b> through our <b>Credit Repair program</b>. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer <b>Free Delivery</b> anywhere in Saskatchewan.<br><br> As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience. <br><br> o~o

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

148,287 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
12702459

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom Trail Boss

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,287KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYCEK5NZ175852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P40122C
  • Mileage 148,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, Skid Plates, 4G LTE, LED Lights

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.

Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right the first time. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD is for sale today.

Redesigned in 2022 the Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,287 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500 LTD's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more.


More about the Dealership:


Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.



Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.



As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.

o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 117,216 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 GMC Terrain SLE 114,531 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 99,616 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500