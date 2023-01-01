2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$75,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 4 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028277

10028277 Stock #: CARCON327

CARCON327 VIN: 1GC4YVEY2NF113457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,407 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.