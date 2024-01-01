$30,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS - Remote Start
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS - Remote Start
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MUSL1NB027162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Leatherette Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Whether you're buzzing around town or going completely off the map, the Trailblazer has the efficiency and capability to take you wherever you want. This 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is for sale today.
The 2022 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 76,850 kms. It's green in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is RS. Designed for on road performance, this Trailblazer RS comes equipped with an aggressive looking front grille, larger aluminum wheels, dual exhaust outlets, a stronger drivetrain, remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features are leatherette seats, a power driver seat, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features include front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, an HD rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $187.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer