$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300
S
2022 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,025KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG0NH127450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40212C
- Mileage 102,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Rear Camera
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Make a statement with this bold and athletic 2022 Chrysler 300. This 2022 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.
This Chrysler 300 raises the bar again with its impressive design and engineering features that make every drive delightful. Advanced technology and outstanding capability meet classic luxury elements, while the bold profile commands a solid presence everywhere you go. If you want a modern car that still holds true to classic American design language, look no further than the impressive Chrysler 300.This sedan has 102,025 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 300's trim level is S AWD. This Chrysler 300 S ups the style and performance thanks to a sport-tuned suspension, a massive dual-panel sunroof, a premium Alpine audio system, exclusive interior and exterior styling accents, a unique dark chrome grille, power heated Nappa leather seats with lumbar support, and premium LED fog lamps. Stay connected to your friends and family with Uconnect 4C, built-in navigation, SiriusXM, real-time traffic updates, and 4G Wi-Fi mobile hotspot. Additional features include a proximity key, remote start, ParkSense parking sensors, blind spot detection, a useful rearview camera, and a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat for extra cargo space.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAGG0NH127450.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$32,995
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2022 Chrysler 300