Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Rear Camera

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.

Make a statement with this bold and athletic 2022 Chrysler 300. This 2022 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.

This Chrysler 300 raises the bar again with its impressive design and engineering features that make every drive delightful. Advanced technology and outstanding capability meet classic luxury elements, while the bold profile commands a solid presence everywhere you go. If you want a modern car that still holds true to classic American design language, look no further than the impressive Chrysler 300.This sedan has 102,025 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 300s trim level is S AWD. This Chrysler 300 S ups the style and performance thanks to a sport-tuned suspension, a massive dual-panel sunroof, a premium Alpine audio system, exclusive interior and exterior styling accents, a unique dark chrome grille, power heated Nappa leather seats with lumbar support, and premium LED fog lamps. Stay connected to your friends and family with Uconnect 4C, built-in navigation, SiriusXM, real-time traffic updates, and 4G Wi-Fi mobile hotspot. Additional features include a proximity key, remote start, ParkSense parking sensors, blind spot detection, a useful rearview camera, and a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat for extra cargo space.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAGG0NH127450.

Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, weve earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.

Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.

As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

VIN 2C3CCAGG0NH127450

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P40212C
  • Mileage 102,025 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

