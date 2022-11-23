2022 Chrysler Voyager

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 7 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black/Alloy/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 34,784 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD) BLACK SEATS Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic BLACK/ALLOY/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

