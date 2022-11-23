$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2022 Chrysler Voyager
LX
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
34,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9389707
- Stock #: 63468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 34,784 KM
Vehicle Description
GRAND CARAVANBase
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
BLACK/ALLOY/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8