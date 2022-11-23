Menu
2022 Chrysler Voyager

34,784 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

LX

LX

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9389707
  • Stock #: 63468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 34,784 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND CARAVANBase

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
BLACK/ALLOY/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

