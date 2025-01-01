$26,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport
SES - Navigation - Sunroof
2022 Ford EcoSport
SES - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3JL8NC470660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Wherever you're headed, the EcoSport provides you with a stylish interior and intelligent technology designed to help keep you connected. This 2022 Ford EcoSport is for sale today.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. It's ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever you're headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 43,896 kms. It's gold in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SES. Stepping up to this EcoSport SES is a great choice as it comes with plenty of premium features like black aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, sport tuned suspension, a 7 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get Fords intelligent four-wheel drive, a power driver seat, a heated leather steering wheel, smart device remote engine start, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated ActiveX seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 including blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a 60/40 split rear seats, and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6S3JL8NC470660.
???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable ???????????????? ????????????????, ????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????? to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment.
At Village Auto Sales:
Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.
Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.
Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. At Village Auto Sales, our core values are: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ...
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2022 Ford EcoSport