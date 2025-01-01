Menu
Account
Sign In
Escape SE

2022 Ford Escape

48,576 KM

Details Description Features

$27,489

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13163678

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$27,489

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,576KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G69NUB42455

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Escape SE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford Escape SE 48,576 KM $27,489 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 50,115 KM $38,942 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn 114,419 KM $56,915 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,489

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2022 Ford Escape