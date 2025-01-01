$27,489+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE
2022 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$27,489
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,576KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G69NUB42455
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Escape SE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$27,489
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2022 Ford Escape