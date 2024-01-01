$39,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-250
XLT Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 FT BOX
2022 Ford F-250
XLT Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 FT BOX
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,686KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2B62NEC20485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,686 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Powerboost Supercrew 6.5 Box Hybrid/Gas 98,166 KM $49,997 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible 5.0L V8 54,250 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab LIFT/RIMS/TIRES 142,078 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2022 Ford F-250