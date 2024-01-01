$77,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$77,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,247KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT5NEE10541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 113,247 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD F350 SUPER DUTY LARIAT WITH TREMOR PACKAGE for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 113,247 KM 1FT8W3BT5NEE10541
NO ACCIDENTS!
POWER SEATS!
ALBERTA VEHICLE
LEATHER SEATS!
6.7L DIESEL!
FACTORY REMOTE START!
LOADED LARIAT TRIM WITH TREMOR PACKAGE!
**2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Tremor: Toughness Meets Luxury**
Discover the ultimate blend of power, luxury, and reliability with the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat, featuring the sought-after Tremor Package. This stunning truck has only 113,247 kilometres on it, boasts a pristine white exterior, and comes with luxurious black leather seats. Plus, with a clean accident history, this is the perfect vehicle for those who demand both performance and style.
**Key Features:**
- **Tremor Off-Road Package:** Engineered for off-road adventures, this package includes heavy-duty suspension, off-road tires, and enhanced ground clearance, making it ideal for rugged terrains.
- **Premium Interior:** The black leather seats and spacious cabin ensure that you travel in comfort, whether you're on a job site or taking a road trip.
- **Advanced Technology:** Stay connected and safe with the latest Ford technology, including an intuitive infotainment system and driver assistance features.
- **Impressive Towing Capacity:** Built to handle heavy loads with ease, this F-350 is perfect for towing trailers, boats, or any other heavy equipment.
**Why Buy from North Point Auto Sales?**
In-House Financing:** We offer flexible in-house financing solutions tailored to your needs.
Customized Financing Options:** No matter your credit situation, our team will work with you to find the best financing plan.
New to Canada Program:** Special financing options for newcomers to Canada.
Free Delivery Across Western Canada:** Enjoy free delivery to your door, anywhere in Western Canada.
**Drive away in the truck of your dreams today!**
**#FordF350 #SuperDuty #TremorPackage #LuxuryTruck #OffRoadReady #SaskatoonAutoSales #InHouseFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDeliveryCanada**
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2578
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
NO ACCIDENTS!
POWER SEATS!
ALBERTA VEHICLE
LEATHER SEATS!
6.7L DIESEL!
FACTORY REMOTE START!
LOADED LARIAT TRIM WITH TREMOR PACKAGE!
**2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Tremor: Toughness Meets Luxury**
Discover the ultimate blend of power, luxury, and reliability with the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat, featuring the sought-after Tremor Package. This stunning truck has only 113,247 kilometres on it, boasts a pristine white exterior, and comes with luxurious black leather seats. Plus, with a clean accident history, this is the perfect vehicle for those who demand both performance and style.
**Key Features:**
- **Tremor Off-Road Package:** Engineered for off-road adventures, this package includes heavy-duty suspension, off-road tires, and enhanced ground clearance, making it ideal for rugged terrains.
- **Premium Interior:** The black leather seats and spacious cabin ensure that you travel in comfort, whether you're on a job site or taking a road trip.
- **Advanced Technology:** Stay connected and safe with the latest Ford technology, including an intuitive infotainment system and driver assistance features.
- **Impressive Towing Capacity:** Built to handle heavy loads with ease, this F-350 is perfect for towing trailers, boats, or any other heavy equipment.
**Why Buy from North Point Auto Sales?**
In-House Financing:** We offer flexible in-house financing solutions tailored to your needs.
Customized Financing Options:** No matter your credit situation, our team will work with you to find the best financing plan.
New to Canada Program:** Special financing options for newcomers to Canada.
Free Delivery Across Western Canada:** Enjoy free delivery to your door, anywhere in Western Canada.
**Drive away in the truck of your dreams today!**
**#FordF350 #SuperDuty #TremorPackage #LuxuryTruck #OffRoadReady #SaskatoonAutoSales #InHouseFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDeliveryCanada**
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2578
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Point Auto Sales
2017 Kia Soul Base 99,674 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
1988 Ford Thunderbird Turbo 187,915 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Special Edition 24,000 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
Email North Point Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$77,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2022 Ford F-350