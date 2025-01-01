Menu
SK VIN: 3GTU9EET3NG192914 Platinum Auto Sport **NO ACCIDENTS **LOADED OFF-ROAD READY AT4 TRIM **DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL **SPRAYED BEDLINER **FACTORY REMOTE START **BOSE SOUND SYSTEM **PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER SEATS Take on every road and job with confidence in this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Crew Cab Standard Box 4WD AT4 Diesel, stylish package. Finished in Ebony Twilight Metallic with a premium black leather interior featuring brown detailing, this AT4 Diesel has what it takes to elevate your drive across Saskatchewan. And with in-house financing for all credit types, Platinum Auto Sport makes getting into your next diesel truck easy and stress-free. / Key Features of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Diesel: 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 engine with 277 HP and 460 lb-ft of torque 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive performance Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with 2-speed Autotrac transfer case Crew Cab with Standard 6'6 Box ideal for work, or family use Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior with bold AT4 badging and accents Premium black leather seats with brown stitching and AT4 branding Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats 10-way power driver and passenger seats with lumbar and memory Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel Dual-zone automatic climate control 8" GMC Infotainment System with navigation, and voice command Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto compatibility Bose® premium sound system for crystal-clear audio Surround Vision camera with HD backup cam and front/rear parking sensors X31 Off-Road Package: hill descent control, and cargo bed LED lighting 20 machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires Remote start, 732 km +P Why Choose the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 Diesel? The Sierra 1500 AT4 Diesel is built for drivers who want the best of both worlds: premium comfort and unstoppable performance. With its fuel-efficient Duramax engine, and families alike. The AT4 trim ensures you stand out with rugged capability and bold styling. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport, we'll help you get approved and driving today. We proudly serve drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with easy, 732 km Exterior Color: Ebony Twilight Metallic Interior: Premium Black Leather with Brown Detailing Engine: 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 Condition: Mint condition, no accidents Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today! Don't miss your chance to own this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Diesel a powerful, and off-road ready truck built to handle Saskatchewan's toughest roads in style. Call us now or visit our dealership in Saskatoon to test drive this diesel beast and explore our in-house financing solutions for all credit levels. Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's top destination for diesel trucks and in-house financing! #GMCSierraAT4 #DuramaxDiesel #SaskatoonTrucks #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancing #UsedTrucksSaskatchewan #DieselTruckCanada #AT4GMC

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

114,732 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" AT4

12417807

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" AT4

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,732KM
VIN 3GTU9EET3NG192914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,732 KM

Vehicle Description

SK VIN: 3GTU9EET3NG192914 Platinum Auto Sport

**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOADED OFF-ROAD READY AT4 TRIM
**DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL
**SPRAYED BEDLINER
**FACTORY REMOTE START
**BOSE SOUND SYSTEM
**PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER SEATS


Take on every road and job with confidence in this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Crew Cab Standard Box 4WD AT4 Diesel


stylish package.

Finished in Ebony Twilight Metallic with a premium black leather interior featuring brown detailing


this AT4 Diesel has what it takes to elevate your drive across Saskatchewan. And with in-house financing for all credit types


Platinum Auto Sport makes getting into your next diesel truck easy and stress-free.
/ Key Features of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Diesel:
3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 engine with 277 HP and 460 lb-ft of torque

10-speed automatic transmission for smooth


responsive performance

Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with 2-speed Autotrac transfer case

Crew Cab with Standard 6'6 Box ideal for work


or family use

Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior with bold AT4 badging and accents

Premium black leather seats with brown stitching and AT4 branding

Heated and ventilated front seats


heated rear seats

10-way power driver and passenger seats with lumbar and memory

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

8" GMC Infotainment System with navigation


and voice command

Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" compatibility

Bose® premium sound system for crystal-clear audio

Surround Vision camera with HD backup cam and front/rear parking sensors

X31 Off-Road Package: hill descent control


and cargo bed LED lighting

20 machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires

Remote start


732 km
+P Why Choose the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 Diesel?
The Sierra 1500 AT4 Diesel is built for drivers who want the best of both worlds: premium comfort and unstoppable performance. With its fuel-efficient Duramax engine


and families alike. The AT4 trim ensures you stand out with rugged capability and bold styling.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport


we'll help you get approved and driving today. We proudly serve drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with easy


732 km
Exterior Color: Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior: Premium Black Leather with Brown Detailing
Engine: 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6
Condition: Mint condition


no accidents

Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss your chance to own this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Diesel a powerful


and off-road ready truck built to handle Saskatchewan's toughest roads in style. Call us now or visit our dealership in Saskatoon to test drive this diesel beast and explore our in-house financing solutions for all credit levels.

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's top destination for diesel trucks and in-house financing!

#GMCSierraAT4 #DuramaxDiesel #SaskatoonTrucks #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancing #UsedTrucksSaskatchewan #DieselTruckCanada #AT4GMC


Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Push-button ignition

Mechanical

Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension

Convenience

TOWING

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Off-Road Tuned Suspension
Bluetooth®
No credit
and luxurious interior
recreation
refined
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
has no accidents
No Accidents For Sale in Saskatoon
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Diesel Fully Loaded
SK. Powered by a fuel-efficient yet powerful Duramax 3.0L I6 Turbo-Diesel engine
this Sierra combines premium comfort
rugged off-road capability
and modern technology in one tough
this truck is fully loaded
and is in mint condition. Whether you're hauling
or taking the scenic route
Rancho® shocks Integrated trailer brake controller and trailer sway control Spray-in bedliner
MultiPro" tailgate
and wireless charging pad Mileage: 114
it's perfect for adventurers
contractors
we offer in-house financing options for all credit types including bad credit
or new to credit. Whether you're upgrading to a diesel truck or need a capable daily driver
transparent vehicle financing. VIN: 3GTU9EET3NG192914 Mileage: 114

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-XXXX

306-955-2111

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2022 GMC Sierra 1500