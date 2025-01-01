$58,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" AT4
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,732 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 3GTU9EET3NG192914 Platinum Auto Sport
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOADED OFF-ROAD READY AT4 TRIM
**DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL
**SPRAYED BEDLINER
**FACTORY REMOTE START
**BOSE SOUND SYSTEM
**PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER SEATS
Take on every road and job with confidence in this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Crew Cab Standard Box 4WD AT4 Diesel
stylish package.
Finished in Ebony Twilight Metallic with a premium black leather interior featuring brown detailing
this AT4 Diesel has what it takes to elevate your drive across Saskatchewan. And with in-house financing for all credit types
Platinum Auto Sport makes getting into your next diesel truck easy and stress-free.
/ Key Features of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Diesel:
3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6 engine with 277 HP and 460 lb-ft of torque
10-speed automatic transmission for smooth
responsive performance
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with 2-speed Autotrac transfer case
Crew Cab with Standard 6'6 Box ideal for work
or family use
Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior with bold AT4 badging and accents
Premium black leather seats with brown stitching and AT4 branding
Heated and ventilated front seats
heated rear seats
10-way power driver and passenger seats with lumbar and memory
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
8" GMC Infotainment System with navigation
and voice command
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" compatibility
Bose® premium sound system for crystal-clear audio
Surround Vision camera with HD backup cam and front/rear parking sensors
X31 Off-Road Package: hill descent control
and cargo bed LED lighting
20 machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires
Remote start
+P Why Choose the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 Diesel?
The Sierra 1500 AT4 Diesel is built for drivers who want the best of both worlds: premium comfort and unstoppable performance. With its fuel-efficient Duramax engine
and families alike. The AT4 trim ensures you stand out with rugged capability and bold styling.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport
we'll help you get approved and driving today. We proudly serve drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan with easy
Exterior Color: Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior: Premium Black Leather with Brown Detailing
Engine: 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel I6
Condition: Mint condition
no accidents
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss your chance to own this 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Diesel a powerful
and off-road ready truck built to handle Saskatchewan's toughest roads in style. Call us now or visit our dealership in Saskatoon to test drive this diesel beast and explore our in-house financing solutions for all credit levels.
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's top destination for diesel trucks and in-house financing!
