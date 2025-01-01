Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span></span><span>Accident Free! - SK Vehicle - Low Kilometers</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>Under Hyundais 5-Year/100,000km Powertrain Warranty!</span><span><br><br>Turn heads with this accident-free 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred, offered by Saskatoon Auto Connection! With only 32,500 kilometers on the odometer and a local Saskatchewan history, this Kona delivers like-new value without the new-car price. Its responsive 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder and available all-wheel drive give you confident traction and composed handling whether youre commuting or escaping to the lake. Equipped with the Sun & Leather Package - which adds leather seating surfaces, a power moonroof, adaptive cruise control and forward collision assist with pedestrian & cyclist detection - this Kona blends comfort and safety in one tidy package. The cabin pampers with black heated leather seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start and proximity keyless entry for everyday convenience. You will appreciate the comprehensive driver aids including blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning. Tech features like the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluelink, SiriusXM and a rearview camera keep you connected, while Hyundais remaining 5-year/100,000 km powertrain warranty provides long-lasting peace of mind. Stop by Saskatoon Auto Connection to see this Kona in person - with 17-inch alloy wheels, fog lights and drive mode select, it is a smart, stylish choice ready to go!<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- Sun & Leather Package<br>- Heated Leather Seats<br>- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>- Power Moonroof<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>- Lane Following Assist<br>- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keeping Assist<br>- Driver Attention Warning<br>- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection<br>- Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Ignition<br>- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- Bluelink Connected Vehicle System<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- Fog Lights<br>- Drive Mode Select<br>- 17-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels<br>- 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Misty Jungle<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Leather<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2022/kona/brochure/2022-hyundai-kona-product-card-en.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2022/kona/brochure/2022-hyundai-kona-product-card-en.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

32,541 KM

Details Description Features

$28,378

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SUN & LEATHER PKG

Watch This Vehicle
13145908

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SUN & LEATHER PKG

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 13145908
  2. 13145908
  3. 13145908
  4. 13145908
  5. 13145908
  6. 13145908
  7. 13145908
  8. 13145908
  9. 13145908
  10. 13145908
  11. 13145908
  12. 13145908
  13. 13145908
  14. 13145908
  15. 13145908
  16. 13145908
Contact Seller

$28,378

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,541KM
VIN KM8K6CAB5NU810759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 810759
  • Mileage 32,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! - SK Vehicle - Low Kilometers

Under Hyundai's 5-Year/100,000km Powertrain Warranty!

Turn heads with this accident-free 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred, offered by Saskatoon Auto Connection! With only 32,500 kilometers on the odometer and a local Saskatchewan history, this Kona delivers like-new value without the new-car price. Its responsive 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder and available all-wheel drive give you confident traction and composed handling whether you're commuting or escaping to the lake. Equipped with the Sun & Leather Package - which adds leather seating surfaces, a power moonroof, adaptive cruise control and forward collision assist with pedestrian & cyclist detection - this Kona blends comfort and safety in one tidy package. The cabin pampers with black heated leather seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start and proximity keyless entry for everyday convenience. You will appreciate the comprehensive driver aids including blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning. Tech features like the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluelink, SiriusXM and a rearview camera keep you connected, while Hyundais remaining 5-year/100,000 km powertrain warranty provides long-lasting peace of mind. Stop by Saskatoon Auto Connection to see this Kona in person - with 17-inch alloy wheels, fog lights and drive mode select, it is a smart, stylish choice ready to go!

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Sun & Leather Package
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keeping Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
- Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Ignition
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluelink Connected Vehicle System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Fog Lights
- Drive Mode Select
- 17-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Misty Jungle
Interior Colour: Black Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2022/kona/brochure/2022-hyundai-kona-product-card-en.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION - R LINE - ACCIDENT FREE - DRIVER ASSIST PKG for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION - R LINE - ACCIDENT FREE - DRIVER ASSIST PKG 81,557 KM $26,831 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium - 4WD - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - VERY LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium - 4WD - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - VERY LOW KMS 17,833 KM $25,395 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition XLT - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - 202A - COPILOT360 ASSIST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Ford Expedition XLT - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - 202A - COPILOT360 ASSIST 115,372 KM $44,827 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,378

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2022 Hyundai KONA