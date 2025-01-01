$28,378+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SUN & LEATHER PKG
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SUN & LEATHER PKG
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,378
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 810759
- Mileage 32,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - SK Vehicle - Low Kilometers
Under Hyundai's 5-Year/100,000km Powertrain Warranty!
Turn heads with this accident-free 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred, offered by Saskatoon Auto Connection! With only 32,500 kilometers on the odometer and a local Saskatchewan history, this Kona delivers like-new value without the new-car price. Its responsive 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder and available all-wheel drive give you confident traction and composed handling whether you're commuting or escaping to the lake. Equipped with the Sun & Leather Package - which adds leather seating surfaces, a power moonroof, adaptive cruise control and forward collision assist with pedestrian & cyclist detection - this Kona blends comfort and safety in one tidy package. The cabin pampers with black heated leather seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start and proximity keyless entry for everyday convenience. You will appreciate the comprehensive driver aids including blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning. Tech features like the 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluelink, SiriusXM and a rearview camera keep you connected, while Hyundais remaining 5-year/100,000 km powertrain warranty provides long-lasting peace of mind. Stop by Saskatoon Auto Connection to see this Kona in person - with 17-inch alloy wheels, fog lights and drive mode select, it is a smart, stylish choice ready to go!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Sun & Leather Package
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop & Go
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keeping Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
- Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Ignition
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluelink Connected Vehicle System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Fog Lights
- Drive Mode Select
- 17-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Misty Jungle
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2022/kona/brochure/2022-hyundai-kona-product-card-en.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-373-8800 EXT.1