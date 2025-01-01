Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

125,407 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle
12120456

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1737647879
  2. 1737647879
  3. 1737647879
  4. 1737647879
  5. 1737647879
  6. 1737647879
  7. 1737647879
  8. 1737647879
  9. 1737647879
  10. 1737647879
  11. 1737647879
  12. 1737647879
  13. 1737647879
  14. 1737647879
  15. 1737647879
  16. 1737647879
  17. 1737647879
  18. 1737647879
  19. 1737647880
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,407KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ8NH384454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 123,927 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 RAM 1500 Classic 17,089 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford Bronco 52,752 KM $46,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe