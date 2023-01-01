Menu
2022 Hyundai Sonata

51,408 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Sport PANORAMA ROOF!! HEATED SEATS !! COLLISION AVOIDANCE!!

Sport PANORAMA ROOF!! HEATED SEATS !! COLLISION AVOIDANCE!!

Location

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9570715
  • Stock #: PP1876
  • VIN: 5NPEJ4J26NH138856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP1876
  • Mileage 51,408 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

