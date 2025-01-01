$29,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
North - Proximity Key - Heated Seats
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,712KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCX4ND507513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39985
- Mileage 83,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Wi-Fi!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
This Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV thats equal parts capable, stylish, and very comfortable. This 2022 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 83,712 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is North. This Cherokee North adds a heated steering wheel, proximity key, LED fog lamps, interior ambient lighting, and aluminum wheels for a more stylish ride. This rugged and ready Cherokee offers heated front seats, remote keyless entry with remote start, and LED headlights for comfort and convenience. Stay connected on the commute or the trail with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless streaming Audio.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Wi-fi, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCX4ND507513.
???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable ???????????????? ????????????????, ????????????????????????, ???????????? ???????????????? to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment.
At Village Auto Sales:
Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.
Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.
Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. At Village Auto Sales, our core values are: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ...
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2022 Jeep Cherokee