Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9309235
- Stock #: G8622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,072 KM
Vehicle Description
CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 4X4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
