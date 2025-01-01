$28,340+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Jeep Compass
North - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
2022 Jeep Compass
North - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,340
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,620KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB4NT205503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 205503
- Mileage 91,620 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - SK Vehicle - Exceptional Condition
Check out this locally owned, accident-free 2022 Jeep Compass North 4x4, finished in bold Diamond Black Crystal Pearl. This compact SUV offers a refined interior with roomy seating and quality materials throughout. Its equipped with an intuitive 8.4-inch touchscreen display that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and a ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera. Whether you're commuting or heading out on a road trip, the tech is easy to use and keeps you connected on the go. The inevitable cold weather is no problem thanks to heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start. It also includes rain-sensing wipers with a built-in de-icer for added convenience. The Compass delivers excellent traction and stability with Jeeps legendary 4x4 capability. This is a practical, stylish, and feature-packed SUV perfect for life in Saskatchewan.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Heated Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Start
- 2nd-Row USB Charging Ports
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Ambient LED Interior Lighting
- Black Roof Rails
- Automatic LED Headlamps
- Fog Lamps
- Selec-Terrain Traction Management System
- Jeep Clean Air System
- 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Premium Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/jeep/ca/2022-compass.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Check out this locally owned, accident-free 2022 Jeep Compass North 4x4, finished in bold Diamond Black Crystal Pearl. This compact SUV offers a refined interior with roomy seating and quality materials throughout. Its equipped with an intuitive 8.4-inch touchscreen display that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and a ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera. Whether you're commuting or heading out on a road trip, the tech is easy to use and keeps you connected on the go. The inevitable cold weather is no problem thanks to heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start. It also includes rain-sensing wipers with a built-in de-icer for added convenience. The Compass delivers excellent traction and stability with Jeeps legendary 4x4 capability. This is a practical, stylish, and feature-packed SUV perfect for life in Saskatchewan.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Heated Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Start
- 2nd-Row USB Charging Ports
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Ambient LED Interior Lighting
- Black Roof Rails
- Automatic LED Headlamps
- Fog Lamps
- Selec-Terrain Traction Management System
- Jeep Clean Air System
- 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Premium Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/jeep/ca/2022-compass.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2022 Jeep Compass North - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE - CARPLAY - REMOTE START 91,620 KM $28,340 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - REAR DVD - REMOTE START 116,600 KM $18,768 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 T5 Momentum PLUS - AWD - CLIMATE PKG - CONV PKG 109,672 KM $27,866 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$28,340
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2022 Jeep Compass