Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.<br> <br> This highly versatile 2022 Grand Cherokee brings extraordinary capability and groundbreaking tech in a large and in charge size. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is for sale today. <br> <br>The next step in the iconic Grand Cherokee name, this 2022 Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that great things can also come in huge packages. Dont let the size fool you, though. This Grand Cherokee may be large and in charge, but it still brings efficiency and classic Jeep agility. Whether youre maneuvering a parking garage or a backwood trail, this Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter how big.This SUV has 49,746 kms. Its red in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KjJeeHpo/UdNtz2Z+5O4WoFAi64RjEQj target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 357HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Grand Cherokee Ls trim level is Overland. This Overland trim earns the name with the Jeep Selec-Terrain management system, along with luxury features like a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, a hands free power liftgate, memory settings, and remote start. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKDT6N8515940 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKDT6N8515940</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUVs to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment. Our Mission is: To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase. Our Vision is: To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation. Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. In our day to day business with our valued customers, we operate by our values of: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation. With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ... o~o

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

49,746 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12489796

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland - Sunroof

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKDT6N8515940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P40098
  • Mileage 49,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.

This highly versatile 2022 Grand Cherokee brings extraordinary capability and groundbreaking tech in a large and in charge size. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is for sale today.

The next step in the iconic Grand Cherokee name, this 2022 Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that great things can also come in huge packages. Don't let the size fool you, though. This Grand Cherokee may be large and in charge, but it still brings efficiency and classic Jeep agility. Whether you're maneuvering a parking garage or a backwood trail, this Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter how big.This SUV has 49,746 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 357HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Overland. This Overland trim earns the name with the Jeep Selec-Terrain management system, along with luxury features like a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, a hands free power liftgate, memory settings, and remote start. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKDT6N8515940.



We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUVs to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment.

Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.

Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.

Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. In our day to day business with our valued customers, we operate by our values of: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.

With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ...
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

Used 2013 Toyota Corolla CE - Power Windows - Power Doors for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Toyota Corolla CE - Power Windows - Power Doors 120,823 KM $14,700 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 132,120 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Bluetooth for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Bluetooth 195,433 KM $24,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee