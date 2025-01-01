$52,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland - Sunroof
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland - Sunroof
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKDT6N8515940
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40098
- Mileage 49,746 KM
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
This highly versatile 2022 Grand Cherokee brings extraordinary capability and groundbreaking tech in a large and in charge size. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is for sale today.
The next step in the iconic Grand Cherokee name, this 2022 Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that great things can also come in huge packages. Don't let the size fool you, though. This Grand Cherokee may be large and in charge, but it still brings efficiency and classic Jeep agility. Whether you're maneuvering a parking garage or a backwood trail, this Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter how big.This SUV has 49,746 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 357HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Overland. This Overland trim earns the name with the Jeep Selec-Terrain management system, along with luxury features like a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, a hands free power liftgate, memory settings, and remote start. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKDT6N8515940.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUVs to suit every need and budget.
Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.
Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.
Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. In our day to day business with our valued customers, we operate by our values of: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise.
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee