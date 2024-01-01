$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Jeep Renegade
North - Navigation - Remote Start
2022 Jeep Renegade
North - Navigation - Remote Start
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,599KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZACNJDB16NPN64802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,599 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
A roomy and comfortable interior with a capable drivetrain, this Renegade is ready for anything! This 2022 Jeep Renegade is for sale today.
This impressive small SUV is well deserving of the Jeep name, with its aggressive front grille design, modern centre console that accommodates all types of smart phones and more beefy overall look. This Renegade also stays true to Jeep with with a very capable engine and drive train that will have no problem conquering all sorts of terrain. For a compact SUV that feels composed on a highway and confident on a high mountain pass, this Jeep Renegade is an easy choice.This low mileage SUV has just 27,599 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 177HP 1.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Renegade's trim level is North. Find your true north in this Renegade North Edition with a heated leather steering wheel, front fog lights, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, blind spot detection and interior ambient lighting. Be ready for your next adventure with automatic full-time four-wheel drive, lane keep assist, proximity keyless entry, cruise control and a driver controlled suspension. Stay comfortable and connected with dual zone climate control, forward collision warning, a voice activated Uconnect 4 system that features an 8.4 inch touchscreen and is paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACNJDB16NPN64802.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.67 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
A roomy and comfortable interior with a capable drivetrain, this Renegade is ready for anything! This 2022 Jeep Renegade is for sale today.
This impressive small SUV is well deserving of the Jeep name, with its aggressive front grille design, modern centre console that accommodates all types of smart phones and more beefy overall look. This Renegade also stays true to Jeep with with a very capable engine and drive train that will have no problem conquering all sorts of terrain. For a compact SUV that feels composed on a highway and confident on a high mountain pass, this Jeep Renegade is an easy choice.This low mileage SUV has just 27,599 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 177HP 1.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Renegade's trim level is North. Find your true north in this Renegade North Edition with a heated leather steering wheel, front fog lights, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, blind spot detection and interior ambient lighting. Be ready for your next adventure with automatic full-time four-wheel drive, lane keep assist, proximity keyless entry, cruise control and a driver controlled suspension. Stay comfortable and connected with dual zone climate control, forward collision warning, a voice activated Uconnect 4 system that features an 8.4 inch touchscreen and is paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZACNJDB16NPN64802.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.67 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
2020 Nissan Murano SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats 92,885 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper - Aluminum Wheels 124,930 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera 115,975 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Platinum AutoSport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2022 Jeep Renegade