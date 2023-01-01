$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2022 Jeep Wagoneer
Series III
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
40,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9587281
- Stock #: D3722A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 40,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Wagoneer
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22N -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 W/ETORQUE (STD)
GLOBAL BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" PREMIUM 2 ALUMINUM (STD)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: Power Tip/Slide Recline 2nd Row Buckets GVWR: 7 500 lbs 7 Passenger Seating Floor Console w/Cupholder
