2022 Jeep Wrangler
4xe Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
36,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4JJXR67NW108458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,324 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Corning Gorilla Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road
Requires Subscription
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO 8P75PH PHEV (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Auxiliary Switches
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29V -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed Auto 8P75PH PHEV
DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
BODY COLOR RUBICON HIGHLINE FLARE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
