2022 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Used
40,298KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU2N7186802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto!
The same great style and iconic exterior with a fresh and tech filled interior will make this Kia Soul an easy contender for best in class. This 2022 Kia Soul is for sale today.
A fresh design, unique style, and all the best of modern tech, this 2022 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and no compromise on utility, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This SUV has 40,298 kms. It's red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Soul's trim level is EX. Step up your game with this EX trim that adds aluminum wheels, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, fog lamps, and an advanced safety suite that includes lane keep assist, driver attention alert, blind spot detection, and forward collision avoidance assist. This Kia Soul remains just as stylish as ever, sporting an awesome infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel mounted controls. Heated seats, remote keyless entry, folding seats, and a rearview camera give you a ton of convenience.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.33 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2022 Kia Soul