$27,712+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,712
+ taxes & licensing
54,788KM
Used
VIN JA4AJUAU0NU602711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 602711
- Mileage 54,788 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Heated Front Seats
Reverse Camera
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Heated Front Seats
Reverse Camera
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$27,712
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2022 Mitsubishi RVR