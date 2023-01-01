Menu
<div>All Wheel Drive<br><br>Heated Front Seats<br>Reverse Camera<br>2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>Automatic Transmission</div>

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

54,788 KM

Details Description

$27,712

+ tax & licensing
SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE

SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

54,788KM
Used
VIN JA4AJUAU0NU602711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 602711
  • Mileage 54,788 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Heated Front Seats
Reverse Camera
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission

