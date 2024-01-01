$24,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2022 Nissan Kicks
S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV4NL530595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39777C
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2022 Nissan Kicks is for sale today.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2022 Kicks is here for it.
This low mileage SUV has just 26,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Nissan Kicks