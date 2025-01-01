$36,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Grey/Super Black Metallic (XEX)
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3171
- Mileage 150,758 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 5N1DR3DF6NC218310 Platinum Auto Sport
**LOADED PLATINUM TOP TRIM
**BROWN LEATHER
**AFTERMARKET RIMS
**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
**MOON ROOF
Experience refined strength and family-focused functionality in this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD
Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to get approved and drive away today.
/ Key Features of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD:
3.5L V6 engine producing 284 horsepower
9-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode
Intelligent 4WD with 7 Drive & Terrain Modes
Towing capacity up to 6
000 lbs
Premium Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic exterior
Upscale Brown Leather interior with quilted stitching and woodgrain trim
Heated and ventilated front seats
heated steering wheel
12.3-inch digital dashboard display + 10.8-inch Head-Up Display
NissanConnect® with 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay® (wireless) & Android Auto"
Navigation system
Bose® 13-speaker premium audio system
Panoramic dual-panel moonroof
Tri-zone automatic climate control with rear controls
Power-adjustable front seats with memory and lumbar support
360° Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection
ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link adaptive cruise & lane keep assist
Rear cross traffic alert
front and rear emergency braking
Power liftgate with hands-free function
20" alloy wheels with all-season tires
Roof rails and rear privacy glass
Mileage: 150
no reported issues
+P Why Choose the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD?
The Pathfinder Platinum is Nissan's top-tier trim
we make it easy to own the SUV of your dreams with in-house financing for all credit types including bad credit
or no credit at all. We proudly help drivers in Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan get into quality pre-owned vehicles with fast approvals and flexible payment options.
VIN: 5N1DR3DF6NC218310
Mileage: 150
758 km
Color: Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic
Interior: Premium Brown Quilted Leather
Condition: Fully loaded
mint condition
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Ready to upgrade to a luxury family SUV with capability to match? Come see this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD in person and test drive it today at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Ask us about our fast in-house financing options
no matter your credit situation.
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's trusted in-house financing dealership for quality pre-owned SUVs and vehicles.
#NissanPathfinderPlatinum #LuxurySUVSaskatchewan #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancing #UsedSUVDeals #SaskatoonVehicles #Pathfinder4WD #FamilySUVCanada
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Nissan-Pathfinder-2022-id12153455.html
