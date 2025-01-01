IN MINT CONDITION

Luxury

Blind spot warning

technology

versatility

premium features

well-maintained

now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD Fully Loaded For Sale in Saskatoon

SK. Finished in sleek Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic with a Premium Brown Leather Interior

this SUV is fully loaded

and built for drivers who want it all performance

and rugged capability. Perfect for families

weekend adventurers

and daily commuters across Saskatchewan

the Pathfinder Platinum offers three rows of comfort

and all-weather confidence. With in-house financing for all types of credit

758 km Clean

offering the perfect balance of luxury and adventure. With three-row seating for 7

advanced driver-assist technology

and off-road-ready 4WD capability

it's ideal for Saskatchewan families who need comfort

and confidence year-round. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport