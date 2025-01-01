Menu
<p> SK VIN: 5N1DR3DF6NC218310 Platinum Auto Sport **LOADED PLATINUM TOP TRIM **BROWN LEATHER **AFTERMARKET RIMS **HEATED AND COOLED SEATS **MOON ROOF Experience refined strength and family-focused functionality in this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD</p> <p> Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to get approved and drive away today. / Key Features of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD: 3.5L V6 engine producing 284 horsepower 9-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode Intelligent 4WD with 7 Drive & Terrain Modes Towing capacity up to 6</p> <p>000 lbs Premium Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic exterior Upscale Brown Leather interior with quilted stitching and woodgrain trim Heated and ventilated front seats</p> <p> heated steering wheel 12.3-inch digital dashboard display + 10.8-inch Head-Up Display NissanConnect® with 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay® (wireless) & Android Auto</p> <p> Navigation system Bose® 13-speaker premium audio system Panoramic dual-panel moonroof Tri-zone automatic climate control with rear controls Power-adjustable front seats with memory and lumbar support 360° Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link adaptive cruise & lane keep assist Rear cross traffic alert</p> <p> front and rear emergency braking Power liftgate with hands-free function 20 alloy wheels with all-season tires Roof rails and rear privacy glass Mileage: 150</p> <p> no reported issues +P Why Choose the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD? The Pathfinder Platinum is Nissans top-tier trim</p> <p> we make it easy to own the SUV of your dreams with in-house financing for all credit types including bad credit</p> <p> or no credit at all. We proudly help drivers in Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan get into quality pre-owned vehicles with fast approvals and flexible payment options. VIN: 5N1DR3DF6NC218310 Mileage: 150</p> <p>758 km Color: Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic Interior: Premium Brown Quilted Leather Condition: Fully loaded</p> <p> mint condition Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today! Ready to upgrade to a luxury family SUV with capability to match? Come see this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD in person and test drive it today at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Ask us about our fast in-house financing options</p> <p> no matter your credit situation. Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewans trusted in-house financing dealership for quality pre-owned SUVs and vehicles. #NissanPathfinderPlatinum #LuxurySUVSaskatchewan #PlatinumAutoSport #InHouseFinancing #UsedSUVDeals #SaskatoonVehicles #Pathfinder4WD #FamilySUVCanada</p> <a href=http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Nissan-Pathfinder-2022-id12153455.html>http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Nissan-Pathfinder-2022-id12153455.html</a>

150,758 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Used
150,758KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF6NC218310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Grey/Super Black Metallic (XEX)
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,758 KM

Vehicle Description

SK VIN: 5N1DR3DF6NC218310 Platinum Auto Sport

**LOADED PLATINUM TOP TRIM
**BROWN LEATHER
**AFTERMARKET RIMS
**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
**MOON ROOF

Experience refined strength and family-focused functionality in this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD


Platinum Auto Sport makes it easy to get approved and drive away today.
/ Key Features of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD:
3.5L V6 engine producing 284 horsepower

9-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode

Intelligent 4WD with 7 Drive & Terrain Modes

Towing capacity up to 6


000 lbs

Premium Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic exterior

Upscale Brown Leather interior with quilted stitching and woodgrain trim

Heated and ventilated front seats


heated steering wheel

12.3-inch digital dashboard display + 10.8-inch Head-Up Display

NissanConnect® with 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay® (wireless) & Android Auto"


Navigation system

Bose® 13-speaker premium audio system

Panoramic dual-panel moonroof

Tri-zone automatic climate control with rear controls

Power-adjustable front seats with memory and lumbar support

360° Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection

ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link adaptive cruise & lane keep assist

Rear cross traffic alert


front and rear emergency braking

Power liftgate with hands-free function

20" alloy wheels with all-season tires

Roof rails and rear privacy glass

+P Why Choose the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD?
The Pathfinder Platinum is Nissan's top-tier trim


we make it easy to own the SUV of your dreams with in-house financing for all credit types including bad credit


or no credit at all. We proudly help drivers in Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan get into quality pre-owned vehicles with fast approvals and flexible payment options.

VIN: 5N1DR3DF6NC218310
Color: Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic
Interior: Premium Brown Quilted Leather
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Ready to upgrade to a luxury family SUV with capability to match? Come see this 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD in person and test drive it today at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon. Ask us about our fast in-house financing options


no matter your credit situation.

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatchewan's trusted in-house financing dealership for quality pre-owned SUVs and vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated second-row seats

Additional Features

