<b>Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise </b><br> <br> Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2022 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2022 Nissan Sentra is for sale today. <br> <br>More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2022 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic. This sedan has 55,187 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is SR. Step up to this SR Sentra for incredible features like a moonroof, heated steering wheel, rear spoiler, contrast stitching, LED lights with fog lamps, and exciting black exterior accents. Additional features include intelligent cruise, remote start, NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, dual zone climate control, and aluminum wheels. This Sentra S lets you step up your game with touchscreen infotainment featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth, and more connectivity features. Heated seats and remote keyless entry provide modern comforts while cruise intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, a rearview monitor, rear sonar, rear automatic braking, and driver alertness warning keep you safe. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$157.44</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

2022 Nissan Sentra

55,187 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,187KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV6NY273320

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,187 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-XXXX

306-491-7275

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2022 Nissan Sentra