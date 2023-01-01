2022 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10466451

10466451 Stock #: T4022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Monotone Paint Rear wheelhouse liners Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT 33 GALLON FUEL TANK TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) GVWR: 7 100 LBS Requires Subscription Mopar Spray in Bedliner WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD) Front collision mitigation G/T PACKAGE -inc: Premium Overhead Console Under Seat Lighting Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold Air Intake System ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) RAM TOW ASSIST KIT -inc: D-ring tow strap pair of gloves Ram storage bag and instructions/manual REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Radio Service Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio USB Host Flip Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack R... BLACK LEATHER/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver Seat Memory Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Ventilated Front Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GPEC 5 Engine Controller GVWR: 7 100 lbs HEMI Badge 23 Gallon Fuel Tank 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.