Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10466451
- Stock #: T4022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
Requires Subscription
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD)
Front collision mitigation
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Premium Overhead Console Under Seat Lighting Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold Air Intake System ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
RAM TOW ASSIST KIT -inc: D-ring tow strap pair of gloves Ram storage bag and instructions/manual
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Radio Service Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio USB Host Flip Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack R...
BLACK LEATHER/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver Seat Memory Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Ventilated Front Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GPEC 5 Engine Controller GVWR: 7 100 lbs HEMI Badge 23 Gallon Fuel Tank 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8