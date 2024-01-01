Menu
2022 RAM 1500

40,103 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,103KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVTXNN367428

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2022 RAM 1500