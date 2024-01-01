$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,103KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFVTXNN367428
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,103 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 17,656 KM $45,000 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LT 206,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 3500 Laramie 98,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2022 RAM 1500