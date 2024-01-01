Menu
Account
Sign In
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

68,819 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 68,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFD)
INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU USB Host Flip Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Air Conditioning AT...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFD) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger HEMI Badge
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Truck Badging Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Wheels: 20" x 8" High Gloss Black Aluminum Goodyear Brand Tires Semi-Gloss Black H...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 160,986 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 4,800 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 RAM 1500 Longhorn 20,305 KM $69,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic