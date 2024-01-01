$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
68,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 68,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
HYDRO BLUE PEARLCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFD)
INTERIOR COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU USB Host Flip Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Air Conditioning AT...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFD) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger HEMI Badge
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Truck Badging Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Wheels: 20" x 8" High Gloss Black Aluminum Goodyear Brand Tires Semi-Gloss Black H...
2022 RAM 1500 Classic