Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

66,847 KM

Details Features

$42,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
11942724

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,847KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT0NS235935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2018 Nissan NV 3500 NV3500 HD SL V8 12 PASSENGER for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Nissan NV 3500 NV3500 HD SL V8 12 PASSENGER 162,255 KM $37,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Sport QUAD CAB 4X4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 RAM 1500 Sport QUAD CAB 4X4 178,117 KM $21,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 52,443 KM $48,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic