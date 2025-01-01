$43,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Red (P12)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3363
- Mileage 46,697 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Low KM Workhorse for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOW KILOMETERS
**HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL
**Bluetooth® Hands-Free & Audio Streaming
VIN: 3C6RR7KT0NG313573
Exterior: Bright Red
Interior: Grey Cloth
Condition: Excellent / Low Kilometres
Powerful. Durable. Built to Get the Job Done.
Introducing this 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With only 46,697 KM, this low-kilometre pickup is built for strength, capability, and everyday practicality. Finished in a standout Bright Red exterior paired with a clean Grey Cloth interior, the Tradesman is the perfect combination of rugged utility and modern comfort.
Whether you're looking for a truck for work, towing, daily driving, or weekend hauling, the RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman offers unmatched value and reliability ready for all Saskatchewan conditions.
+P Key Features of the 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman
Performance & Capability
5.7L HEMI® V8 Engine (395 HP / 410 lb-ft torque)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
4x4 Capability
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Active Grille Shutters for Improved Efficiency
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Start Assist
Exterior Features
Bright Red Exterior Finish
Durable 17-Inch Steel Wheels
Automatic Quad Halogen Headlamps
Black Front & Rear Bumpers
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Locking Tailgate
Cargo Bed Lighting
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Grey Cloth Seating
40/20/40 Split-Bench Front Seat
6-Speaker Audio System
Air Conditioning
Power Windows & Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Folding Seat for Extra Storage
Technology & Infotainment
Uconnect® 3 with 5-Inch Touchscreen
USB & Auxiliary Inputs
Rearview Backup Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Safety & Security
Advanced Multistage Front Airbags
Supplemental Side Curtain & Side Seat Airbags
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Traction Control System
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Sentry Key® Theft Deterrent System
Trailer Sway Control
Why Shop at Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport, we're proud to be Saskatchewan's trusted destination for quality pre-owned trucks with in-house financing available for all credit types.
Whether you have:
Good credit/ Bad credit
No credit
Rebuilding credit
we'll work with you to get you approved and driving the same day.
We proudly serve customers across Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, and all of Saskatchewan, offering reliable vehicles and easy financing solutions tailored to your needs.
Take Home Your 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Today
Don't miss this opportunity to own a low-kilometre, powerful, and exceptionally clean 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4. This truck is work-ready, family-ready, and Saskatchewan-ready.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today
Book your test drive
Get fast approval with in-house financing for every credit situation
Your next truck is waiting drive away with confidence!
