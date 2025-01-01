Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Low KM Workhorse for Sale in Saskatoon, SK **NO ACCIDENTS **LOW KILOMETERS **HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL **Bluetooth® Hands-Free & Audio Streaming VIN: 3C6RR7KT0NG313573 Mileage: 46,697 KM Exterior: Bright Red Interior: Grey Cloth Condition: Excellent / Low Kilometres Powerful. Durable. Built to Get the Job Done. Introducing this 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With only 46,697 KM, this low-kilometre pickup is built for strength, capability, and everyday practicality. Finished in a standout Bright Red exterior paired with a clean Grey Cloth interior, the Tradesman is the perfect combination of rugged utility and modern comfort. Whether youre looking for a truck for work, towing, daily driving, or weekend hauling, the RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman offers unmatched value and reliability ready for all Saskatchewan conditions. +P Key Features of the 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Performance & Capability 5.7L HEMI® V8 Engine (395 HP / 410 lb-ft torque) 8-Speed Automatic Transmission 4x4 Capability Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Active Grille Shutters for Improved Efficiency Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Electronic Stability Control Hill Start Assist Exterior Features Bright Red Exterior Finish Durable 17-Inch Steel Wheels Automatic Quad Halogen Headlamps Black Front & Rear Bumpers Heated Exterior Mirrors Locking Tailgate Cargo Bed Lighting Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Interior Comfort & Convenience Grey Cloth Seating 40/20/40 Split-Bench Front Seat 6-Speaker Audio System Air Conditioning Power Windows & Power Door Locks Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Folding Seat for Extra Storage Technology & Infotainment Uconnect® 3 with 5-Inch Touchscreen Bluetooth® Hands-Free & Audio Streaming USB & Auxiliary Inputs Rearview Backup Camera Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Safety & Security Advanced Multistage Front Airbags Supplemental Side Curtain & Side Seat Airbags Electronic Roll Mitigation Traction Control System 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Sentry Key® Theft Deterrent System Trailer Sway Control Why Shop at Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport, were proud to be Saskatchewans trusted destination for quality pre-owned trucks with in-house financing available for all credit types. Whether you have: Good credit/ Bad credit No credit Rebuilding credit well work with you to get you approved and driving the same day. We proudly serve customers across Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, and all of Saskatchewan, offering reliable vehicles and easy financing solutions tailored to your needs. Take Home Your 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Today Dont miss this opportunity to own a low-kilometre, powerful, and exceptionally clean 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4. This truck is work-ready, family-ready, and Saskatchewan-ready. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today Book your test drive Get fast approval with in-house financing for every credit situation Your next truck is waiting drive away with confidence!

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

46,697 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
13191143

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

  1. 13191143
  2. 13191143
  3. 13191143
  4. 13191143
  5. 13191143
  6. 13191143
  7. 13191143
  8. 13191143
  9. 13191143
  10. 13191143
  11. 13191143
  12. 13191143
  13. 13191143
  14. 13191143
  15. 13191143
  16. 13191143
  17. 13191143
  18. 13191143
  19. 13191143
  20. 13191143
  21. 13191143
  22. 13191143
  23. 13191143
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,697KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT0NG313573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Red (P12)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3363
  • Mileage 46,697 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Low KM Workhorse for Sale in Saskatoon, SK
**NO ACCIDENTS
**LOW KILOMETERS
**HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL
**Bluetooth® Hands-Free & Audio Streaming
VIN: 3C6RR7KT0NG313573
Mileage: 46,697 KM
Exterior: Bright Red
Interior: Grey Cloth
Condition: Excellent / Low Kilometres

Powerful. Durable. Built to Get the Job Done.

Introducing this 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With only 46,697 KM, this low-kilometre pickup is built for strength, capability, and everyday practicality. Finished in a standout Bright Red exterior paired with a clean Grey Cloth interior, the Tradesman is the perfect combination of rugged utility and modern comfort.

Whether you're looking for a truck for work, towing, daily driving, or weekend hauling, the RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman offers unmatched value and reliability ready for all Saskatchewan conditions.
+P Key Features of the 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman
Performance & Capability

5.7L HEMI® V8 Engine (395 HP / 410 lb-ft torque)

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

4x4 Capability

Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling

Active Grille Shutters for Improved Efficiency

Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

Exterior Features

Bright Red Exterior Finish

Durable 17-Inch Steel Wheels

Automatic Quad Halogen Headlamps

Black Front & Rear Bumpers

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Locking Tailgate

Cargo Bed Lighting

Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Interior Comfort & Convenience

Grey Cloth Seating

40/20/40 Split-Bench Front Seat

6-Speaker Audio System

Air Conditioning

Power Windows & Power Door Locks

Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Wheel

Rear Folding Seat for Extra Storage

Technology & Infotainment

Uconnect® 3 with 5-Inch Touchscreen

Bluetooth® Hands-Free & Audio Streaming

USB & Auxiliary Inputs

Rearview Backup Camera

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety & Security

Advanced Multistage Front Airbags

Supplemental Side Curtain & Side Seat Airbags

Electronic Roll Mitigation

Traction Control System

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes

Sentry Key® Theft Deterrent System

Trailer Sway Control

Why Shop at Platinum Auto Sport?

At Platinum Auto Sport, we're proud to be Saskatchewan's trusted destination for quality pre-owned trucks with in-house financing available for all credit types.

Whether you have:
Good credit/ Bad credit
No credit
Rebuilding credit

we'll work with you to get you approved and driving the same day.

We proudly serve customers across Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, and all of Saskatchewan, offering reliable vehicles and easy financing solutions tailored to your needs.

Take Home Your 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Today

Don't miss this opportunity to own a low-kilometre, powerful, and exceptionally clean 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4. This truck is work-ready, family-ready, and Saskatchewan-ready.

Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today
Book your test drive
Get fast approval with in-house financing for every credit situation

Your next truck is waiting drive away with confidence!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

STEPS
Electric Mirrors
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4
2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX 46,697 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L SE AWD 128,184 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 114,286 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2022 RAM 1500 Classic