Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

1,382 KM

Details Description Features

$56,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 9767929
  2. 9767929
  3. 9767929
  4. 9767929
  5. 9767929
  6. 9767929
  7. 9767929
  8. 9767929
  9. 9767929
  10. 9767929
  11. 9767929
  12. 9767929
  13. 9767929
  14. 9767929
  15. 9767929
  16. 9767929
  17. 9767929
  18. 9767929
  19. 9767929
  20. 9767929
  21. 9767929
  22. 9767929
  23. 9767929
  24. 9767929
  25. 9767929
  26. 9767929
  27. 9767929
  28. 9767929
Contact Seller

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9767929
  • Stock #: TP8950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new! This truck has under 1500 kms on it, and is dressed up to turn heads! With a blacked out appearance, Warlock exterior upgrades, and perfect interior, this is one you don't want to let slip through your grasp! It has heated seats and steering wheel, alloy wheels, Ram's industry leading 4x4, and a powerful yet fuel efficient V6 engine Plus, not only are we a locally owned and operated business, but we will never charge you a documentation like other franchise stores So come on down today and see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Auto Clearing Jeep & Ram Centre

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Host Flip Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot SiriusXM Guardian - Included Trial (B) conn...
UTILITY GROUP -inc: Front LED Fog Lamps
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: 2-Door Passive Entry Front Door Locks Pushbutton Start Body Color Door Handles
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge B-Pillar Black Out Semi-Gloss Black Hub Bi-Function Halogen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 167,000 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 115,123 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord Cp...
 235,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory