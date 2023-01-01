2022 RAM 1500 Classic

$56,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 3 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9767929

9767929 Stock #: TP8950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 1,382 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD) GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD) Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ... WHEELS: 20" X 9" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM (STD) MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto USB Host Flip Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot SiriusXM Guardian - Included Trial (B) conn... UTILITY GROUP -inc: Front LED Fog Lamps TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE I -inc: 2-Door Passive Entry Front Door Locks Pushbutton Start Body Color Door Handles QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge B-Pillar Black Out Semi-Gloss Black Hub Bi-Function Halogen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.