Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 64 Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

2022 RAM 2500

24,090 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 24,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220 Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Front fog lamps
Clearance Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
CLUSTER 7.0" TFT COLOR DISPLAY
115V AUXILIARY FRONT POWER OUTLET -inc: Exterior 115V AC Outlet 400W Inverter
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater Tow Hooks Diesel Exhaust Brake Front Bumper Sight S...
LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rear View Auto Dim Mirror LED Tail Lamps Power Adjustable Pedals Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Front Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Footwe...

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2022 RAM 2500