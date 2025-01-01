$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Tradesman
2022 RAM 2500
Tradesman
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
245,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5HJ9NG148370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Electric shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP75-LCV) (STD)
50 GALLON FUEL TANK
POWER ADJUST & HEATED BLACK TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror Running Lights Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Surround Matte Black Mesh Grille w/Chrome 18" Steel Spare Wheel Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS Bright Front Bumper
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 HEAVY DUTY HEMI MDS (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL -inc: Trailer Light Check
OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Tow Hooks Off Road Decal Hill Descent Control Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 Heavy Duty HEMI MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP75-LCV)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Tinted Acoustic Windshield Glass Cluster 3.5" TFT Color Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror
TRADESMAN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Window Defroster Rear Power Sliding Window Front Armrest w/Cupholders Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Carpet Floor Covering
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
