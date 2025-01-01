$57,999+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
$57,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,900 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 RAM 2500 is built to handle the toughest jobs with ease. Featuring powerful engine options, serious towing capability, and a bold, rugged design, it’s a truck that works as hard as you do. Inside, enjoy a comfortable, tech-savvy cabin perfect for both job sites and weekend adventures.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
306-373-6682