Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>The 2022 RAM 2500 is built to handle the toughest jobs with ease. Featuring powerful engine options, serious towing capability, and a bold, rugged design, it’s a truck that works as hard as you do. Inside, enjoy a comfortable, tech-savvy cabin perfect for both job sites and weekend adventures.</strong></p>

2022 RAM 2500

121,900 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12461287

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1745872001
  2. 1745872001
  3. 1745872001
  4. 1745872002
  5. 1745872001
  6. 1745872001
  7. 1745872001
  8. 1745872001
  9. 1745872001
  10. 1745872001
  11. 1745872001
  12. 1745872001
  13. 1745872001
  14. 1745872001
  15. 1745872001
  16. 1745872001
  17. 1745872001
  18. 1745872002
  19. 1745872002
  20. 1745872002
  21. 1745872002
  22. 1745872002
Contact Seller
Sale

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,900KM
VIN 3C6UR5DLXNG349900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 RAM 2500 is built to handle the toughest jobs with ease. Featuring powerful engine options, serious towing capability, and a bold, rugged design, it’s a truck that works as hard as you do. Inside, enjoy a comfortable, tech-savvy cabin perfect for both job sites and weekend adventures.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 62,300 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 143,200 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT 110,089 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2022 RAM 2500