$69,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Limited
2022 RAM 2500
Limited
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5TL4NG318028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Running Boards, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, SiriusXM, Park Assist, LED Headlights, Remote Start, Spray In Bedliner, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 2500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2022 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 2500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 2500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 198,001 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Limited. Top of the line in every sense, this Ram 2500 Limited has unrelenting capability and a sophisticated interior that features premium equipment like power running boards, cooled and heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, a premium audio system and a wireless charging pad. Additional luxuries include Uconnect 12 with a massive touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, exclusive aluminum wheels and front grille, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, proximity keyless entry with remote start, blind spot detection, LED cargo bed lights and a spray in bed liner, a class V hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5TL4NG318028.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
2022 RAM 2500