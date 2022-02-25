Menu
2022 RAM Cargo Van

1,009 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2022 RAM Cargo Van

2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE

2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8353785
  Stock #: P722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,009 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 PROMASTER CARGO VAN HIGH

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Heated Driver Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Chrome front grille
Front fog lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front & rear mud flaps
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
POWER FOLDING/HEATED MIRRORS
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
MOPAR CARGO AREA LED LIGHTING
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
6-WAY MANUAL ADJUST DRIVER SEAT -inc: Manual 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Driver Seat Armrest
PREMIUM APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Front Grille
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

