2022 RAM Cargo Van

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8353785

8353785 Stock #: P722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 1,009 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor SPEED CONTROL Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Heated Driver Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Chrome front grille Front fog lamps Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Bright White Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Front & rear mud flaps ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) POWER FOLDING/HEATED MIRRORS BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD) MOPAR CARGO AREA LED LIGHTING TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL SEASON (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring 6-WAY MANUAL ADJUST DRIVER SEAT -inc: Manual 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Driver Seat Armrest PREMIUM APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Front Grille QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.