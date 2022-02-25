$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2022 RAM Cargo Van
2022 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8353785
- Stock #: P722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,009 KM
Vehicle Description
3500 PROMASTER CARGO VAN HIGH
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Heated Driver Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Chrome front grille
Front fog lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front & rear mud flaps
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
POWER FOLDING/HEATED MIRRORS
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0" STEEL (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
MOPAR CARGO AREA LED LIGHTING
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
6-WAY MANUAL ADJUST DRIVER SEAT -inc: Manual 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Driver Seat Armrest
PREMIUM APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Front Grille
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8