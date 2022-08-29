Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

20,270 KM

Details Description Features

$44,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LE- AWD - Keyless Entry, Heated Buckets Seats

LE- AWD - Keyless Entry, Heated Buckets Seats

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

20,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 4824A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2022 Toyota RAV4 LE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, RAV4 LE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Radio: Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This RAV4 LE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota LE RAV4 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

