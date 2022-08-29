$44,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
LE- AWD - Keyless Entry, Heated Buckets Seats
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$44,400
- Listing ID: 9312721
- Stock #: 4824A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2022 Toyota RAV4 LE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, RAV4 LE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Radio: Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This RAV4 LE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota LE RAV4 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic
