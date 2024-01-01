Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Tacoma

71,271 KM

Details Features

$49,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Manual TRD SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
11917535

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Manual TRD SPORT

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,271KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN9NT055288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,271 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2020 RAM 2500 Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4
2020 RAM 2500 Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box 82,117 KM $65,997 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Cpe w/1LT BORLA EXHAUST ONLY 9000 KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Stingray Cpe w/1LT BORLA EXHAUST ONLY 9000 KMS 8,950 KM $75,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box LIFT/RIMS/TIRES 95,006 KM $39,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma