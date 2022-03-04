Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

1,812 KM

$67,900

+ tax & licensing
$67,900

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM Crew (In Stock)Manual Trans, Lift

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM Crew (In Stock)Manual Trans, Lift

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$67,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8577182
  • Stock #: 063222
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN8NT063222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 063222
  • Mileage 1,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Why wait 12 months for a TRD Sport Premium Crew cab 4x4, with leather, sunroof, heated seats, stereo, Duratrac tires, Pearl White Paint, running boards, lane departure, front crash detection, and much more. Financing available and can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box liner
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Locking Differential
Dual Climate Controls
short box
Crew Cab
Front Power Lumbar Support
Reverse Park Assist Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Off Road Pack
Standard Seating: 5
Skid Plate: Opt.
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

