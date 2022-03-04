2022 Toyota Tacoma

$67,900 + taxes & licensing 1 , 8 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8577182

8577182 Stock #: 063222

063222 VIN: 3TYCZ5AN8NT063222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 063222

Mileage 1,812 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Box liner full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Windows Sunroof Rear Sliding Window Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Locking Differential Comfort Dual Climate Controls Additional Features short box Crew Cab Front Power Lumbar Support Reverse Park Assist Sensors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Off Road Pack Standard Seating: 5 Skid Plate: Opt. Anti Start Theft Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.