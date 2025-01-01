$29,978+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,978
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,425KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX4NM014247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 014247
- Mileage 91,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - SK Vehicle - Lots of Features!
This 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition combines sleek style with premium comfort and advanced technology. Finished in Deep Black Pearl with Titan Black leatherette seating, it features bold R-Line exterior design elements, black window surrounds, and striking 19-inch Auckland black alloy wheels. Under the hood, a 2.0L TSI turbocharged engine delivers responsive performance, paired with all-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions. Inside, the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro and an 8-inch touchscreen keep you connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Volkswagen Car-Net connectivity. Comfort comes standard with heated seats, a heated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and customizable ambient lighting with up to 30 colour options. The panoramic moonroof adds an open, airy feel, while advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and front assist enhance peace of mind. Convenience features such as remote start, wireless charging, a power tailgate, and rain-sensing wipers make every drive easier. Front and rear park distance control with a rearview camera and dynamic guidance lines make parking a breeze. Accident-free and Saskatchewan-owned, this Tiguan is ready to impress with its perfect blend of sportiness, luxury, and practicality.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Wireless Charging
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- 10.25-Inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Park Distance Control
- Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidance Lines
- Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert
- Front Assist w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking & Pedestrian Detection
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Volkswagen Car-Net Connectivity
- Interior Ambient Lighting (Customizable up to 30 Colours)
- Power Tailgate
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- R-Line Exterior Design w/ Black Styling Elements
- Black Window Surrounds
- Aluminum Door Sills w/ "R-Line" Logo
- Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals
- Black Headliner
- 19-Inch Auckland Black Alloy Wheels
- 2.0L TSI Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Titan Black Leatherette
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://dealerinspire-brochure.s3.amazonaws.com/3054.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan