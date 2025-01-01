$46,499+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
$46,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,800 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss is a rugged, off-road-ready pickup with a factory lift, aggressive tires, and advanced 4x4 capability. Powered by strong engine options and equipped with modern tech, it delivers bold style and serious performance on any terrain.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nova Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Nova Auto Centre
Nova Auto Centre
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-373-6682