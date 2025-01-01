Menu
<p>The 2023 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss is a rugged, off-road-ready pickup with a factory lift, aggressive tires, and advanced 4x4 capability. Powered by strong engine options and equipped with modern tech, it delivers bold style and serious performance on any terrain.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

106,800 KM

$46,499

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

12487759

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEKXPG174419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss is a rugged, off-road-ready pickup with a factory lift, aggressive tires, and advanced 4x4 capability. Powered by strong engine options and equipped with modern tech, it delivers bold style and serious performance on any terrain.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$46,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500