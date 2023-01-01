$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10055250
- Stock #: K723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody RWD *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
Supercharged
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Pitch Black Clearcoat
Tires: 305/35ZR20 P Zero Summer
Dark Engine Turn Interior Accents
Engine: 6.2L V8 Supercharged HO
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Speed Control
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors
PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Dark Engine Turn Interior Accents
HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Trunk Mounted Subwoofer 18 Speakers Premium Audio System Surround Sound harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
BLACK HELLCAT LOGO NAPPA/ALCANTARA SEAT -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Premium-Stitched Dash Panel Suede Door Trim Panel w/Map Pocket Ventilated Front Seats Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory
BLACK EXTERIOR BADGING -inc: SRT Grille Badge 2-Piece Redeye Fender Badge SRT Spoiler Badge
SRT BLACK PACKAGE -inc: Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Exterior Badging SRT Grille Badge 2-Piece Redeye Fender Badge SRT Spoiler Badge
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (HP90) -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission Remote Start System 2.62 Rear Axle Ratio Tip Start Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Auto Leather Wrapped Shift Knob (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27Q SRT HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY -inc: Engine: 6.2L V8 Supercharged HO Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (HP90)
