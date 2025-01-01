Menu
<p><strong>The 2023 Dodge Charger GT is a powerful and stylish full-size sedan that offers thrilling performance and aggressive styling. The GT trim features sportier styling elements, including a performance-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels, and upgraded interior finishes. Inside, youll find a comfortable and tech-filled cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available driver-assistance features. With its bold looks, muscle car performance, and modern amenities, the 2023 Dodge Charger GT is a perfect choice for those seeking a high-performance sedan with standout style.</strong></p>

70,098 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,098KM
VIN 2C3CDXMG2PH604693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PH604693
  • Mileage 70,098 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Dodge Charger GT is a powerful and stylish full-size sedan that offers thrilling performance and aggressive styling. The GT trim features sportier styling elements, including a performance-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels, and upgraded interior finishes. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and tech-filled cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available driver-assistance features. With its bold looks, muscle car performance, and modern amenities, the 2023 Dodge Charger GT is a perfect choice for those seeking a high-performance sedan with standout style.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

