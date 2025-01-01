$49,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
GT Plus
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
18,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG6PC585085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Gray Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 18,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DESTROYER GRAY CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR DUAL STRIPES- GUNMETAL LOW GLOSS
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: GT Gloss Black Badging Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum Performance Hood Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Roof Rails Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
