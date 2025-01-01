Menu
2023 Dodge Durango

18,896 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

12214083

2023 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG6PC585085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Gray Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 18,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DESTROYER GRAY CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR DUAL STRIPES- GUNMETAL LOW GLOSS
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: GT Gloss Black Badging Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum Performance Hood Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Roof Rails Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss ...

2023 Dodge Durango