$32,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
- Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
- Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9A67PRE11573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P40004
- Mileage 25,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Looking for off-roading capability with a mix off efficiency and tech features? This Bronco Sport is certainly up to the challenge. This 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is for sale today.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport an instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This low mileage SUV has just 25,001 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Base. Kickstart your Bronco Sport experience with this Base trim which is generously equipped with an 8-inch SYNC 3 powered infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart charging USB type-A and type-C ports, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and a robust terrain management system that features the trademark Go Over All Terrain (G.O.A.T.) driving modes. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, a rear view camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9A67PRE11573.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. Since 1973, weve proudly served thousands of satisfied customers, offering a wide range of reliable Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUVs to suit every need and budget. We understand the importance of trust when buying a vehicle, and thats why we offer transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and a no-pressure sales environment.
At Village Auto Sales:
Our Mission is:
To provide the highest-quality pre-owned vehicles and create outstanding customer experience to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, ensuring every customer, including those facing credit challenges, finds their right vehicles serving their personalized needs and drives away satisfied in their purchase.
Our Vision is:
To be the most trusted and recognized used car dealership in Western Canada, leading the industry with transparency, exceptional customer care and innovation.
Our Core Values define who we are and guide every aspect of our business. At Village Auto Sales, our core values are: Integrity, Quality Assurance, Customer-centricity, DEI and Empowerment, Community Focus and Innovation.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and we look forward serving you soon ...
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2023 Ford Bronco Sport