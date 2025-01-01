$57,997+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4WD LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,480KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTUUAED7PZ287415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,480 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
