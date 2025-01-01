Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

57,480 KM

$57,997

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4WD LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES

12936701

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4WD LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,480KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTUUAED7PZ287415

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,480 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500