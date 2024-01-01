$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Overland 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Passenger Interactive Display
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint
Temporary spare tire
Suspension
Air Suspension
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8HP50
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR (STD)
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" MACHINED FACE ALUMINUM (STD)
GVWR: 6 050 LBS (STD)
19 SPEAKERS HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO -inc: 950 Watt Amplifier
LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage 2nd-Row Manual Window Shades Wireless Charging Pad Power Driver Seatback Massage 12-Way Power Adjust Front Passenger Seat Passenger Seat Memory Rearview...
GLOBAL BLACK NAPPA LEATHER SEATS W/AAM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8HP50
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
