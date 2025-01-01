$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG9PW560459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Sport
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: LT255/75R17C (STD)
LED HEADLAMP & FOG LAMP GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Moulded-In-Colour Fender Flares
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System 220 Amp Alternator Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Dual-Zone A/C w/Automatic Temperature Control 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio Air Filtering
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Front License Plate Bracket 4-Wheel Driv...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2023 Jeep Wrangler