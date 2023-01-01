Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Massimo MSA

0 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2023 Massimo MSA

2023 Massimo MSA

400F - 4x4 - 25HP

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Massimo MSA

400F - 4x4 - 25HP

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10302786
  2. 10302786
  3. 10302786
  4. 10302786
  5. 10302786
  6. 10302786
  7. 10302786
  8. 10302786
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10302786
  • Stock #: D00155
  • VIN: LL8AFV4W6P0D00155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D00155
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Best 5 Year Warranty In The Industry


Assembled In Texas


Engine & Drivetrain:

Engine Type: Four Stroke Single Cylinder SOHC
Displacement: 352cc
Winch Option: 3000lbs
Speed Rating: 50km/h
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injected (EFI)
Ignition: ECU
Transmission: Automatic R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive
Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD
Cooling: Liquid Cooled
Horsepower: 25hp
Fuel Tank Capacity: 14L


Dimensions:

Length/ Width/ Height: 83" X 45" X 50"
Seat Clearance: 36.8"
Ground Clearance: 12"
Front/ Rear Tire: 25x8-10/ 25x8-12
Wheelbase: 51
Dry Weight: 695lbs
Towing Capacity: 800lbs


Suspension:

Front Suspension: MacPherson Independent
Rear Suspension: Independent Dual A-Arm


Brake:

Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes


Extra Features:

Front and Rear Racks
Hands Guards
Front Bumper
LED Lights
Digital Display
Speedometer
Odometer
Tachometer
Gear Indicator
Dual Trip Meter
Fuel Gauge
HI-Temp and more!


Plus Freight, Setup, and PDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2023 Massimo T-Boss
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Massimo MSA 400...
 0 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2023 Massimo T-Boss ...
 0 KM
$15,299 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory