2023 Massimo MSA

$8,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10302786

10302786 Stock #: D00155

D00155 VIN: LL8AFV4W6P0D00155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # D00155

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.