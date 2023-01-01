$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2023 Massimo MSA
2023 Massimo MSA
400F - 4x4 - 25HP
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10302786
- Stock #: D00155
- VIN: LL8AFV4W6P0D00155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # D00155
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Assembled In Texas
Engine & Drivetrain:
Engine Type: Four Stroke Single Cylinder SOHC
Displacement: 352cc
Winch Option: 3000lbs
Speed Rating: 50km/h
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injected (EFI)
Ignition: ECU
Transmission: Automatic R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive
Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD
Cooling: Liquid Cooled
Horsepower: 25hp
Fuel Tank Capacity: 14L
Dimensions:
Length/ Width/ Height: 83" X 45" X 50"
Seat Clearance: 36.8"
Ground Clearance: 12"
Front/ Rear Tire: 25x8-10/ 25x8-12
Wheelbase: 51
Dry Weight: 695lbs
Towing Capacity: 800lbs
Suspension:
Front Suspension: MacPherson Independent
Rear Suspension: Independent Dual A-Arm
Brake:
Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Extra Features:
Front and Rear Racks
Hands Guards
Front Bumper
LED Lights
Digital Display
Speedometer
Odometer
Tachometer
Gear Indicator
Dual Trip Meter
Fuel Gauge
HI-Temp and more!
Plus Freight, Setup, and PDI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2