$7,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Massimo MSA
550L - 4x4 - 32hp
2023 Massimo MSA
550L - 4x4 - 32hp
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN LL8RET4W2P0E10016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CAMO
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E10016
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Best 5 Year Warranty In The Industry
Assembled In Texas
Plus Freight ($500) and PDI/Setup ($500)
Engine & Drivetrain:
Engine Type: Four Stroke Single Cylinder SOHC
Displacement: 493cc
Winch Option: 3000lbs
Speed Rating: 85km/h
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
Ignition: ECU
Transmission: Automatic R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive
Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD
Cooling: Liquid Cooled
Horsepower: 33hp
Fuel Tank Capacity: 14L
Dimensions:
Length/ Width/ Height: 91" x 45" x 52"
Seat Height: 35.4"
Ground Clearance: 10.5"
Front/ Rear Tire: 25 x 8-10/ 25 x 8-10
Wheelbase: 57.5"
Dry Weight: 782lbs
Towing Capacity: 1,200lbs
Suspension:
Front Suspension: MacPherson Independent
Rear Suspension: Independent Dual A-Arm
Brake:
Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Extra Features:
Front and Rear Racks
Hands Guards
Front Bumper
LED Lights
Digital Display
Speedometer
Odometer
Tachometer
Gear Indicator
Dual Trip Meter
Fuel Gauge
HI-Temp and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2023 Massimo MSA