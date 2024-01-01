2023 Massimo MSA

Menu
<div>Best 5 Year Warranty In The Industry<br><span><br><br>Assembled In Texas<br></span><span><br><br></span>Plus Freight ($500) and PDI/Setup ($500)<br><span><br><br>Engine & Drivetrain:<br></span><span><br>Engine Type: Four Stroke Single Cylinder SOHC<br></span><span>Displacement: 493cc<br></span><span>Winch Option: 3000lbs<br></span><span>Speed Rating: 85km/h<br></span><span>Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)<br></span><span><br><br>Ignition: ECU<br></span><span><br>Transmission: Automatic R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive<br></span><span>Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD<br></span><span>Cooling: Liquid Cooled<br></span><span>Horsepower: 33hp<br></span><span>Fuel Tank Capacity: 14L<br></span><span><br><br>Dimensions:<br></span><span><br>Length/ Width/ Height: 91 x 45 x 52<br></span><span>Seat Height: 35.4<br></span><span>Ground Clearance: 10.5<br></span><span>Front/ Rear Tire: 25 x 8-10/ 25 x 8-10<br></span><span>Wheelbase: 57.5<br></span><span>Dry Weight: 782lbs<br></span><span>Towing Capacity: 1,200lbs<br></span><span><br><br>Suspension:<br></span><span><br>Front Suspension: MacPherson Independent<br></span><span>Rear Suspension: Independent Dual A-Arm<br></span><span><br><br>Brake:<br></span><span><br>Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes<br></span><span><br><br>Extra Features:<br></span><span><br>Front and Rear Racks<br></span><span>Hands Guards<br></span><span>Front Bumper<br></span><span>LED Lights<br></span><span>Digital Display<br></span><span>Speedometer<br></span><span>Odometer<br></span><span>Tachometer<br></span><span>Gear Indicator<br></span><span>Dual Trip Meter<br></span><span>Fuel Gauge<br></span><span>HI-Temp and more!</span><span><br></span></div>

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
550L - 4x4 - 32hp

550L - 4x4 - 32hp

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN LL8RET4W2P0E10016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E10016
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

